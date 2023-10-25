BY LOUISA JANBAZIAN

The Armenian Missionary Association of America’s 104th Annual Meeting was held on Saturday, October 21, hosted by the Calvary Armenian Congregational Church of San Francisco, CA.

AMAA President Nazareth Darakjian, M.D. welcomed the delegates and invited Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian, Minister to the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, to offer a devotional and the opening prayer. Rev. Shanazarian’s devotional was based on Matthew 9:36 and Colossians 3:12. Focusing on the current situation in the Motherland and the Middle East, and the AMAA’s outreach programs, he said, “In a broken world filled with hate and anger, we are called to prayerfully show compassion following Jesus’ example.”

During the meeting, AMAA President Dr. Nazareth Darakjian, and Executive Director/CEO Zaven Khanjian presented their reports covering the Association’s activities during the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year. Reports were also received from the AMAA Officers, Directors and Committee Chairs, as well as Representatives of the Armenian Evangelical Unions, the Armenian Evangelical World Council, and affiliated organizations, who shared their joys and concerns and praised God for another successful year.

From left: AMAA Recording Secretary Phyllis Dohanian, AMAA President Dr. Nazareth Darakjian, AMAA Executive Director/CEO Zaven Khanjian and AMAA Treasurer Nurhan Helvacian

The AMAA’s general membership elected the following nine members to the Board of Directors Class of 2026 for a term of three years: Pamela Avedisian, Rafi Balabanian, D.D.S., M.A.G.D., Nazareth Darakjian, M.D., Karl Doghramji, M.D., Rev. Joseph Garabedian, Denise Gertmenian, Berjouhy Gulesserian, Gary Philips, Esq., and Michael Voskian, D.M.D.

The AMAA’s 104th Annual Meeting concluded with a closing prayer offered by Rev. René Léonian, Ph.D., President of the Union of the Armenian Evangelical Union of Eurasia.

In conjunction with the AMAA Annual Meeting, the AMAA Board of Directors and the Armenian Evangelical World Council held their meetings on October 19 and 20.

On Sunday, October 22, members, and guests joined the Calvary Armenian Congregational Church of San Francisco, for a special Worship Service. Rev. Dr. Haroutune Selimian, President of the Armenian Evangelical Community in Syria, offered the Armenian Sermon. The topic of his sermon was “Rising Beyond Trials” based on I Samuel 30:1-7 to explore its significance and resilience: Resilience in Adversity; Leadership and Accountability; Seeking God’s Guidance; Divine Assurance; and Unity and Camaraderie.

Delegates of AMAA’s 104th annual meeting

The English Sermon was delivered by Rev. Joseph Garabedian, Pastor of Armenian Presbyterian Church of Paramus, NJ. The topic of Rev. Garabedian’s sermon was “The Cost of Ministry” based on Acts 6:8-15; 7:54-60. “There will always be a price to pay when you are a faithful follower and witness of Jesus Christ our Lord, and there is no price too large to pay, in order to be faithful to the mission of the Gospel of Jesus Christ” he said. “And the AMAA has paid that price…”

During the Service, a prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Samuel Albarian, Pastor of the Armenian Evangelical Church of Marseille, France, in memory of AMAA members and friends who made the transition from this life-to-Life Eternal during the past year. Rev. Calvin Sagherian, Moderator of the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America and Pastor of the Calvary Armenian Congregational Church, officiated the installation of the members and officers of the AMAA Board of Directors.

The AMAA’s newly elected Board of Directors and Officers

“We take this opportunity to thank the members of the Calvary Armenian Congregational Church of San Francisco and its Pastor Rev. Calvin Sagherian for hosting the Annual Meeting and welcoming us with great warmth and hospitality. We pray that God will continue to bless this congregation and their ministry abundantly in the Bay area,” said Khanjian.

Founded in 1918, the Armenian Missionary Association of America serves the spiritual, educational, and social needs of Armenian communities in 24 countries around the world including Armenia and Artsakh. For additional information, you may visit the website.