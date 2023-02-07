Children in Berd, Armenia with their Christmas Joy Packages provided by the AMAA

BY EILEEN KEUSSEYAN

The Armenian Missionary Association of America’s Child and Orphan Care Luncheon and Fashion Show is going to be fabulous (as always) this year! This year we are celebrating 30 years of caring for children and their families in Armenia, Artsakh, Lebanon, and Syria. We are absolutely thrilled and honored that the nationwide Board of Directors of the Armenian Missionary Association of America will be attending, of course alongside our west coast chairs – Lori Muncherian and Arsine Phillips.

By now, you should each have received our “Toile of Armenia” invitation, exclusively designed by artist Alyssa Bojenkova. As you can see, the invitation depicts drawings representing Armenia and Armenian heritage and culture. You can scan the QR code provided below to see the beauty and intricacy of the artwork, exclusively designed for our luncheon. You can also join our mailing list with the QR code so that you are always in touch with all that we do for our children.

This year’s luncheon co-chairs are Lisa Karamardian, Nicole Nishanian and Leslie Shahinian. These ladies are a remarkable trio of talent, creativity, and energy, guided by their passion for all of our children in need. They are working away feverishly to make this luncheon a huge success – and no doubt it definitely will be!

A few of children who will be participating in the Fashion Show at Sacks Fifth Avenue with their parents

The fashion show chairs are Jacqueline Geragos and Ariana Dermendjian and this year, for the first time ever, we will be partnering with and featuring the most adorable fashions from Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills. It is going to be the most fashionable show ever! Our beautiful models are practicing away and are so very excited to walk the runway to our guests’ delight.

The silent auction committee, led once again by Sandy McNutt and assisted by Houri Kassabian, has procured some of the most beautiful items and adventurous experiences! We cannot wait for our guests to start the bidding. We are certain that the reception room will be buzzing anxiously with our guests racing to place the winning sticker on the bid sheets. Good luck to all!

And once again, we will have very special gift bags for you each to take home, donated exclusively by KimKris Beauty. KimKris beauty products work to protect and restore the skin while slowing signs of aging. Each gift box ($300 value) contains a HMB Rescue Mask, 2HOBA Repair Balm, and 2HOBA Refresh Creamby. We are so very appreciative of this generous donation for each of our dear guests.

Yes! It will be a fantastic event, one not to miss yet again.

The AMAA’s Askeran Kindergarten in Artsakh

To date, your generous donations have helped to facilitate the sponsorship of nearly 2,000 children, support four kindergartens in Armenia and Artsakh, support of five Shogh community-based educational day centers in Yerevan, Vanadzor, Gyumri, Askeran and Shushi, provide summer and day camp experiences for nearly 5,000 children and youth, provide Christmas programs at 42 locations, including gift packages for 12,000 children, offer various art, sports, theater and tutoring classes for 1,500 children, and assist needy families with relief packages and provide medical and dental care to over 6,000 children.

Remarkable! The amount of support is phenomenal, and it has all come from our guests, our supporters, and our donors! The children are so very grateful for all that you have done and continue to do for them.

If you have any questions, please contact Arsine Phillips at (213) 509-4337, and remember that the reservation deadline is February 18. We can’t wait to see you all!

Scan this QR code for more information and reservations to the AMAA’s 2023 Child and Orphan Care Luncheon and Children’s Fashion Show

Founded in 1918, the Armenian Missionary Association of America serves the spiritual, educational, and social needs of Armenian communities in 24 countries around the world including Armenia and Artsakh. For additional information, you may visit the AMAA website.

Eileen Keusseyan is a member of the Los Angeles Child and Orphan Care Committee.