The Armenian Missionary Association of America Artsakh team held its annual Summer Day Camp for Children in Stepanakert, which is under a blockade. The camp was held from July 10 to 21 in two shifts with over 175 children participating in its activities.

The camp was unique this year in every way, because it was organized and held in times of distress and need, where even finding bread was difficult. A lack of food, fuel and other necessities confronted the team. With all of these challenges, they understood that it was important and necessary to hold the camp, because the children had great expectations and had no other joy this summer.

As for the team, it was necessary for them to run the Camp this summer as well, even though Artsakh was under blockade. The volunteers also faced a serious issue of not having another opportunity to speak about God to these children. With this approach, the volunteers conducted the Camp from their heart with the Lord’s guidance, and at the end they created a very successful Day Camp for the children.

The AMAA Artsakh team knew very well that, no matter what, the 2023 Day Camp will go down in the history of the AMAAs Artsakh branch, as it was organized and held under the most difficult circumstances and crisis.

“The children of Artsakh deserve to enjoy a childhood full of life, laughter, song and dance. And they deserve a loaf of bread and a cup of water like all the children of the world. LIFT THE BLOCKADE ON ARTSAKH,” said Zaven Khanjian, AMAA Executive Director/CEO.

Founded in 1918, the Armenian Missionary Association of America serves the spiritual, educational, and social needs of Armenian communities in 24 countries around the world including Armenia and Artsakh.