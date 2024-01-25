PASADENA—The Armenian National Committee of America Pasadena Chapter kicked off the New Year with a capacity crowd hosting more than 200 guests at its customary annual Holiday Reception on Thursday, January 11 at the H&H Jivalagian Youth Center. In attendance were national, state, county and city officials, as well as organizations, faith groups, supporters, friends, and prominent members of the Armenian American community.

The reception’s master of ceremonies, ANCA – Pasadena Chapter committee chairperson Donig L. Donabedian, delivered the welcoming remarks and introduced the dignitaries and guests, thanking everyone for their unwavering support of the Armenian American community.

As the evening’s emcee, Donabedian highlighted the praiseworthy work that was carried out by the ANCA committee members during the past year and went on to congratulate the ANCA-Pasadena Chapter Committee for its persistent, dedicated work and diligence in looking out for the best interests of the Armenian community of Pasadena.

“The ANCA, Pasadena Chapter is a shining example of what happens when an organization takes the lead and makes the kind of strides it has made in an effort to help meet the needs of the Armenian American Community, coupled with the long standing relationship it has always fostered with the City of Pasadena, and the surrounding cities,” said Board Member Maria Ekizian.

Guests of the ANCA in attendance included U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu’s Representative, Tania Shariatzadeh; California State Senator, the Honorable Anthony Portantino, Chief Deputy of Los Angeles County’s 5th. District, Anna Mouradian; Assistant Field Deputy to LA County’s 5th.District, Savannah Moore; Darla Dyson, 2nd. District Liaison, Councilmember Felicia Williams; the Honorable Sasha Rene Peres, Vice-Mayor, City of Alhambra; California’s 41st. District Assemblymember, Chris Holden’s Field Representative, Ann Marie Hickambottom, City of Pasadena Parks And Recreation Director, Koko Panossian; Senior Project Manager, City of Pasadena, Siranoush Rousian; Treasurer, City of Pasadena, Vic Erganian; the Honorable Suzy Abajian, City Clerk, City of Glendale; California’s 41st. Assembly candidate and former Mayor of the City of Sierra Madre, John Harabedian; Susana Porras, Program Coordinator, Pasadena Police Department; Faculty Supervisor, University of Phoenix, former Pasadena Unified School District Secondary School Superintendent and ANCA – Pasadena Chapter Treasurer, Dr. Marisa Sarian; Dr. Sona Donayan, Professor and Nutrition Department Chair, Glendale Community College; ANCA-Western Region Board Vice-Chair, Raffi Kassabian, Esq.; Pasadena City College Armenian History and Language Professor, Kevork Halladjian; Candidate for California’s 41st. Assembly District, Dr. Phlunte Riddle; Candidate for California’s 52nd. District, Jessica Caloza; Representing District 5 of the PUSD Board of Education, the Honorable Patrice Marshall Mckenzie; L& H Tavlian Armenian Preschool Director, Garine Joukadarian; Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian school Principal, Maral Boyadjian; PUSD Superintendent, Dr. Elizabeth Blanco; Lori Touloumian, Principal, Marshall Fundamental Secondary School; Principal, Blair High School, Amy McGinnis; Assistance Principal, Blair High School, Christine McLaughlin; Jack Minassian, Representing Daniel Webster Elementary School, Pasadena; Former PUSD Superintendent, Dr. Brian McDonald; Former PUSD Board of Education Member, the Honorable Vruyr Boulghourjian; Pasadena Sister Cities Committee Vice President, Michael Warner; Socorro Naranjo Rocha, Senior Community Advocate, PUSD Families in Transition; Martha Jimenez, Community Advocate, PUSD Families In Transition; Reverend Fr. Boghos Baltagian of Saint Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church; Pastor Vatche Ekmekjian of the Armenian Brotherhood bible Church; Pastor Serop Megerditchian of the Armenian Evangelical Union Church; First Church of the Nazarene of Pasadena, Mary Agulian; Pasadena Armenian Cultural Foundation Chairperson, Arman Baghdoyan; Hollywood Armenian Cultural Foundation Chairperson, Zohrab Mahdessian; Armenian Cultural Association Hamazkayin Western Region Board Treasurer, Vicken Harboyan and Board member, Purag Moumdjian; Armenian National Committee of America, Glendale Chapter Chairperson, Ronnie Gharibian; Author and ANCA San Fernando West Member, Katia Tavitian Karageuzian; Armenian Relief Society “Sosse” Chapter Chairperson, Tamar Orichian; Homenetmen Pasadena “Azadamard” Chapter Chairperson Silvie Baghdadlian and Treasurer, Nairy Kasbarian; Pasadena Hamazkayin “Shahan Shahnour” Chapter Secretary, Maral Nashalian; City of Sierra Madre City Attorney and Pasadena Armenian Festival Committee Co-Founders, Aleksan Giragosian and Vache Savajian; Arthur Kokozian, Director, American Armenian Rose Float Association; Armenian Engineers and Scientists Association Board; Former Commissioner, City of Pasadena, Nat Nehdar.

The ANCA-Pasadena Chapter Board will continue to lead the community in the right direction as it always has, and will see to it that the Armenian American community preserves its ability to always be in good stead, thriving, and unhindered.

The ANCA–Pasadena Chapter would like to thank the Law Offices Of Avedis Nalbandian for their generous donation; event photographer, Nareg Hagopian, for his wonderful photography, Tavlian Preschool Director, Garine Joukadarian; Tavlian Preschool Children; Niari Dance Ensemble, for providing the evening’s delightful entertainment; Nareg Mahserejian for his tremendous talent and performance on the drums; Mher Bekerian for providing the sound system; JumpClub Catering for the excellent food; Remedy Liquor; Sarkis Pastry; and ColorDots Printing.

Representatives of the chapter expressed their deep gratitude to Congresswoman Judy Chu for presenting the ANCA – Pasadena Chapter with a Certificate of Recognition.

Awardees received certificates from Congresswoman Judy Chu, California State Senator, Anthony Portantino, Pasadena Councilmember Felicia Williams, and California State Assemblymember Chris Holden during the event. The ANCA – Pasadena Chapter congratulates these recipients.

The Pasadena chapter of the ANCA also expressed their profound appreciation and admiration to the Lernavayr Armenian Cultural Foundation Board of Directors and all of the attendees and participants who made this year’s event a tremendous success.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter is the oldest, largest, and most influential Armenian-American grassroots organization of its kind within the City of Pasadena. Founded in 1979, the Pasadena ANCA advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s thriving Armenian-American community and promotes increased civic service and participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.