GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region announced its endorsement of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s re-election in 2024.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during a fundraising event organized by Friends of ANCA-Western Region at the Phoenicia Restaurant in Glendale to support Barger’s campaign efforts and to give members of the community the opportunity to meet her and discuss issues of concern. The event was attended by dozens of donors, representatives of leading Armenian-American community organizations, and ANCA-Western Region Board and staff members.

With Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District having the largest Armenian population mostly concentrated in Glendale, Burbank, Pasadena, Santa Clarita, and other areas, Supervisor Barger has consistently advanced policy priorities of importance to her Armenian-American constituents.

Supervisor Barger with community activist Varant Melkonian Supervisor Barger with activists Vahik and Alice Petrossian

“The ANCA-Western Region is proud to endorse and support Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s bid for re-election,” said ANCA-Western Region Chair Nora Hovsepian Esq., “A tireless advocate and friend to the Armenian community, we are confident that she will continue to elevate Armenian-American policy priorities at this critical time for our community, our people, and our nation.”

During the event on Wednesday, Barger answered questions from members of the community while redoubling her commitment to efforts to end the illegal blockade of Artsakh and ensure the right of self-determination of the Armenians of Artsakh. Moreover, Supervisor Barger reaffirmed her commitment to work tirelessly in support of the Armenian-American community-service institutions, and to ensure that the Armenian community of Los Angeles County is safe from Armenophobia and anti-Armenian discrimination.

Supervisor Barger with ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian Supervisor Barger with ANCA-WR activist Michael Mahdesian (left) and ANCA-WR Board member Levon Kirakosian

In response to a question from an attendee, Barger stated: “I welcome the International Court of Justice’s preliminary measure ordering Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin Corridor, but we can’t stop our efforts until the Biden Administration takes tangible steps to hold Azerbaijan accountable through sanctions.”

Just last month, Barger co-authored a motion with Supervisor Lindsey Horvath condemning Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and calling upon the Biden Administration to take immediate action in response to the humanitarian crisis manufactured by the Aliyev regime. In coordination with the ANCA – Western Region, Barger has been a leading voice in combating Armenophobia and misinformation targeting the Armenian-American community in Los Angeles.

Last year, Barger led the charge to rescind a Scroll of Honor from Los Angeles County to the Azerbaijani Consul General. Subsequently, Supervisor Barger received the Foreign Minister of Artsakh, Davit Babayan, during his ANCA-WR-led visit throughout Southern California in late 2022 – where the Supervisor honored the Foreign Minister and reiterated her and Los Angeles County’s continued support to the people of the Republic of Artsakh.

Barger, whose Chief Deputy Anna Mouradian is a daughter of our community, was first elected in 2016 to the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors. However, her tenure in public service began in 1988, when she rose through the ranks of then-Supervisor Michael Antonovich’s office to ultimately reach the position of Chief Deputy.

Barger’s relationship with the Armenian-American community has been fruitful and has significantly aided in developing Armenian-American institutions. She secured substantial funding of one million dollars for the Armenian American Museum still under construction in Glendale, California.

Barger has consistently supported the ARS Social Services program after an introductory meeting was organized between her and ARS Regional Executive members and staff, and she has also consistently supported the ANCA-WR Hye Votes program for voter education. In 2017, her vocal stance on honoring the memory of the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide led to the establishment of an annual Armenian History Month each April in Los Angeles County.

Barger and Mouradian also joined the ANCA-WR-led delegation visit to Armenia in 2019 to strengthen ties between the County of Los Angeles and the Republic of Armenia.

In 2019, for her years of service and commitment to our community, Barger was honored at the ANCA-WR Annual Awards Gala as Woman of the Year.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.