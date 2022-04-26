Earlier this week, the Armenian National Committee of America–Western Region announced its endorsement of Henry Stern for his bid for Supervisor in Los Angeles County’s Third District for the 2022 elections.

“The ANCA-WR has enjoyed a productive relationship with Henry Stern throughout his career as a California Senator and is proud to endorse him as an LA County Supervisorial candidate,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “As a principled leader on Armenian issues, we look forward to working with him to address the concerns of the Armenian community in the Third District,” she continued.

“I have been incredibly proud to represent the vibrant Armenian-American community of the San Fernando Valley during my time in the California State Senate, and am honored to earn the endorsement of the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region for the Third Supervisorial District,” said Senator Stern.

“As Senator, I was grateful for the opportunity to visit Armenia and work to strengthen relations between the Republic of Armenia and California. I was also honored to have worked to establish the Governor’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education – an issue close to my heart – to promote greater public awareness and education on the scourge of genocide so as to ensure these crimes are never forgotten nor repeated. From combating genocide denial, confronting the unprecedented rise in hate crimes plaguing our communities, to forcefully condemning Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggression against the Armenians of Artsakh – I look forward to being a strong voice for the Armenian-American community in Los Angeles County,” Stern concluded.

Henry Stern was first elected to the California State Senate in 2016, representing the 27th District, which includes the densely Armenian-populated areas of the San Fernando Valley such as Northridge, Encino, Reseda, Woodland Hills, Simi Valley, and portions of Santa Clarita.

As a Senator, Stern has been committed to elevating the voice of his Armenian-American constituency and representing the needs of the local community. Senator Stern has been outspoken on the issue of justice for the victims and survivors of the Armenian Genocide. In 2021, Stern was appointed the Co-Chair of the recently formed Governor’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education. The Council was established in 2021 to combat the rising anti-Semitism and other acts of hate, with a particular emphasis on the public school system, in light of new evidence showing a lack of knowledge about the Armenian Genocide, Holocaust, and other mass atrocity crimes among California students.

Stern’s commitment to confronting hate in all its forms was demonstrated following hate crime incidents at the Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School and the AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School when Turkish flags were hung on the school gates. Stern, whose district encompasses both schools, issued his strong condemnation and denunciation of the hate crime at the time.

Senator Stern is also a member of the California, Armenia, and Artsakh Mutual Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange Senate’s Select Committee. In 2018, under the auspices of the ANCA-WR, Stern traveled to Armenia with other elected officials, where he met with political and business leaders in Armenia in order to deepen economic and cultural ties between the Republic of Armenia and California.

During the invasion of Artsakh by Azerbaijan – with Turkey’s support – in September 2020, Senator Stern was vocal in expressing his support for the Armenian people. Senator Stern joined together with dozens of Jewish leaders ranging from local clergy, political officials, and community organizations in condemning Azerbaijani and Turkish aggression and standing in solidarity with the Armenian people.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is responsible for a roughly $30 billion annual budget covering a wide range of services, which include child services and foster care, the sheriff’s department, jails, and transportation, among many others. The newly adopted Supervisorial District Three encompasses the cities of Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Encino, Granada Hills, Lake Balboa, North Hills, Northridge, Panorama City, Reseda, Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys, Valley Glen, Topanga Canyon, Toluca Lake, Winnetka, Woodland Hills, and portions of Hollywood, North Hollywood, Studio City, Sun Valley, and Sylmar.

Los Angeles is home to the largest Armenian diaspora community globally, with up to half a million residents of Armenian ancestry across the county. The Armenian-American community of Los Angeles has made an indelible impact on the social, cultural, political, and economic fabric of the county.

With primary elections approaching on June 7th, Armenian-Americans have an important opportunity to ensure our community’s collective voice is heard, and are poised to play a significant role in shaping the county’s future.

The ANCA-WR will continue to announce its endorsements as it works tirelessly to ensure issues of significance to the Armenian-American community are addressed by candidates ahead of the upcoming elections.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.