The Armenian National Committee of America–Western Region will host Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan for a two-week delegation visit to California to mark the 10th anniversary of its highly successful ANCA Grassroots Conference initiative.

In keeping with this biennial tradition and to comply with the COVID-19 health protocols, the ANCA-WR Board of Directors has decided to host an outdoor ANCA Grassroots Luncheon honoring Dr. Tatoyan at noon on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in lieu of the weekend conference. Space is limited, so interested parties should purchase their tickets ($150 per person) online as soon as possible.

“Since assuming office, Dr. Tatoyan has undertaken extensive work not only in upholding citizens’ rights within the country but also in diligently documenting and presenting the breadth of egregious human rights violations by the Azerbaijani government against the citizens of Armenia and Artsakh,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “This work has been critical in raising awareness of the international community, including here in the U.S., with the aim of holding the perpetrator regime accountable.”

Throughout his visit, Armenia’s Ombudsman will engage with a number of community stakeholders, elected officials, academic circles, and other interested parties throughout the Golden State to present the latest developments in the region, including discussing his latest reports on the Azerbaijani tortures and ill-treatment of Armenian POWs and other captives.

The ANCA Western Region will update the community as other public events are confirmed.

