Catholicos Karekin II with ARF Bureau chair Hagop Der Khachadourian in Etchmiadzin on Feb. 8

The chairman of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau, Hagop Der-Khachadourian, on Thursday met with His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians at Etchmiadzin, the ARF Press Service reported.

During the meeting the current situation in Armenia was discussed, as was the Artsakh issue, the protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh, specifically their collective return to their homeland.

Der-Khachadourian and the Catholicos also briefed one another about current and future efforts being undertaken in the homeland and globally to advance the just resolution to the Artsakh issue.

The importance of providing humanitarian assistance to Artsakh Armenians and continuing to strengthen the foundations of Armenia’s statehood were emphasized.

The two leaders also stressed the need to expand cooperations between national institutions and deepening the role of the church in the life of the Armenian people, as a means to advance national unity and confronting challenges.