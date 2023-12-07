Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan on Tuesday met with members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee at its headquarters in Glendale.

Also participating in the meeting was ARF Bureau member Khajag Megerdichian.

The Prelate and the ARF leaders held a frank and friendly discussion about issues of interest to the community and the Nation.

Both sides presented a scope of their ongoing and future activities, emphasizing the importance continuing the positive cooperation.

Bishop Donoyan was taken on a tour of all the offices in the ARF Center, where various organizations are headquartered.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Prelate Donoyan invited the Central Committee to visit the Prelacy.