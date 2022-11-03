The deputy prime ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Mher Grigoryan and Shahen Mustafayev, met in Brussels on Thursday and agreed to speed up the process of delimiting and demarcating the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Stefano Sannino, the European Union’s secretary-general on external affairs, who mediated the meeting conveyed the EU’s readiness to assist the two countries in advancing this process.

In order to establish a legal framework for the joint activity of the commissions, the parties agreed to speed up the process on forming a consensus on procedural matter,” Armenia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

This was the third such meeting for the border delimitation process. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who is part of the commission, was not present at Thursday’s meeting in Brussels.

While meeting with President Emmanuel Macron of France and the EU chief, Charles Michel, on October 6 in Prague, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev, agreed that the border delimitation process would greatly contribute to efforts underway to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday, Pashinyan and Aliyev also agreed to expedite the delimitation effort, coupled with the process of opening transport links between the two countries.