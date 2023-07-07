GLENDALE—Armenia School Foundation, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to supporting schools in Armenia, announced the resounding success of its recent art show fundraiser. The event celebrating ASF’s 20th anniversary, held on June 22 and 23 at the Tufenkian Art Gallery, exceeded all expectations, raised substantial funds for ASF and attracted esteemed dignitaries and a remarkable turnout from the community.

The art show fundraiser showcased an exceptional collection of works from local and renowned artists, creating a vibrant atmosphere that captivated attendees. From stunning paintings to sculptures, the exhibited artworks highlighted the beauty and diversity of artistic talent. This celebration of creativity served a noble cause, as all proceeds from the event directly contribute to the ongoing projects of the ASF.

Artists participating in the exhibition with Caroline Tufenkian (far right)

The overwhelming response from the community was truly heartening, with a remarkable turnout of art enthusiasts, philanthropists, and supporters of ASF. Their generous contributions, both financial and moral, have reinforced ASF’s mission to empower schools in Armenia and provide students with enhanced learning opportunities.

Moneh Der Grigorian, president of ASF, expressed her gratitude, stating, “We are immensely grateful for the incredible support we have received from our community, dignitaries, artists, and attendees. The success of this art show fundraiser has surpassed our expectations, and the funds raised will make a tangible difference in the lives of students and educators in Armenia. We remain committed to our mission and look forward to continuing our efforts to transform educational opportunities in the region.”

ASF extends its deepest appreciation to all sponsors, volunteers, artists, and attendees who contributed to the success of this event. Their collective efforts have brought the organization closer to their goal of fostering educational excellence in Armenia.

For more information about ASF, its projects, and future events, visit the website, or follow ASF on Facebook and Instagram.