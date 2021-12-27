The current Armenia-Turkey normalization process will destroy the Armenian community of the United States, said Ibrahim Kalin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s press secretary.

Kalin made the remarks during a meeting with Turkish-Americans in Chicago, the Anadolou news agency reported on Monday.

Kalin said that the Armenian lobby in the U.S. has made anti-Turkish sentiments part of its identity.

“A completely different process is being carried out in the Caucasus now, and the basis on which that diaspora has formulated all its arguments is on the verge of collapse,” said Kalin.

The Turkish presidential spokesman said no one else has any other expectations to this end, and Ankara and Yerevan are taking reciprocal steps to normalize relations.

At the same time, Kalin said that Armenia stands to benefit the most from this process

“The normalization of relations with Turkey will contribute greatly to Armenia, a landlocked country, which is economically weak and is a ward of Russia, both politically and economically,” Kalin said.