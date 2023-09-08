A Euro-2024 soccer qualifying match between Armenia and Turkey ended in a 1-1 draw on Friday.

In the fifth round of tournament, the Armenian National Soccer team was hosted by the Turkish team in Eskishehir.

Before the start of the match, the Turkish spectators mockingly screamed and whistled, while the Armenian national anthem was playing, News.am reported.

After the half-time, the Armenian team led by Alexander Petrakov was the first to make a goal. At the 49th minute, Artak Dashyan, the 33-year-old midfielder of Yerevan’s “Pyunik,” scored the opening goal of the match. At the 88th minute, Turkey’s 21-year-old striker Berated Yildirim, who is from France scored the second goal of the match.

In group D category, the Turkish team is now in the first place with 10 points, having played five matches. The Croatian team, which defeated Latvia 5-0 in its third match, took the second place and has seven points. The Armenian national team is in the third place with seven points after four games.