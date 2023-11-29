GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California hosted a special brunch reception with longstanding donors of the museum at the Chevy Chase Country Club. The event provided a unique opportunity for donors to connect with museum leadership and fellow supporters of the cultural and educational center.

Board of Trustees Co-Chair, Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian delivered welcoming remarks to kick-off the reception.

“The Armenian American Museum is going to be a vital center for the preservation and advancement of our culture, history, and heritage,” said Board of Trustees Co-Chair Archbishop Hovnan Derderian. “We are strengthening the future of our children, our community, and our people by supporting the museum’s benevolent mission and vision.”

Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian delivering his remarks at the reception Kevon Kevonian addressing attendees

Board of Governors Member Kevon Kevonian delivered the keynote remarks at the reception featuring an exciting progress report on the museum project.

“The brunch reception was organized to bring longtime supporters of the museum together and express our appreciation for your commitment to the project,” said Board of Governors Member Kevon Kevonian. “As we embark on the next exciting chapter of the museum construction, we welcome your contributions, participation, and feedback to help shape the future of the museum.”

The event was generously sponsored by Kevon and Alexia Kevonian.

The museum’s Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian addressing attendees at the reception

Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian led a Q&A session and provided key updates on the construction, programming, and development of the museum project. Young Leaders Council Chair Aleen Ohanian invited young professionals to join with the museum and contribute to its advancement. Architect Aram Alajajian of Alajajian Marcoosi Architects also provided a walkthrough of the museum building with a 3D model at the reception.

The Armenian American Museum is a world-class educational and cultural center that is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The first phase of construction featuring the museum parking garage and building foundation has been completed. The second phase of construction features the two-level 50,820 square foot museum superstructure. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.

To learn more about the museum project, visit the website.