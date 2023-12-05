Armenia’s National Security chief Armen Grigoryan met with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan and the White House on Tuesday.

According to a statement from Grigoryan’s office, he and Sullivan discussed issues of mutual interest in the areas of security and the economy, “and lauded the steady dynamics of development of Armenia-U.S. bilateral relations.”

“Secretary Grigoryan reiterated Armenia’s commitment to continue the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization and peace process,” the statement said.

Grigoryan is in Washington to meet with U.S. officials, among them Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, at the US Department of Defense.

During their meeting the two reportedly discussed defense cooperation between the two countries and emphasized the need to ensure the stability of Armenia’s region.

“They exchanged views on the implementation of bilateral joint programs, and stressed cooperation within peacekeeping activities and the deepening of interaction between the armed forces of Armenia and the U,S.,” a statement from Grigoryan’s office said.