The Fashion and Design Chamber, a nonprofit organization that connects individual designers and brands, startups and operating entrepreneurs from fashion and other related sectors in Armenia, announced the return of “Armenian Designer Pop-Up.” A highly anticipated, interactive high-fashion experience, the event is set to captivate fashion enthusiasts from Los Angeles for the second year in a row.

From the heart of Armenia to the lively streets of Glendale, the FDC invites the community to join them for a two-day event that promises to be bigger and bolder than ever before. This year’s pop-up will showcase the latest and most attractive creations from Armenia and will feature notable Armenian designers.

The event will be held on Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2 at Solar Studios, located at 3909 San Fernando Rd., Suite 114, Glendale, CA 91204.

This event, organized by Fashion and Design Chamber, Armenia Empowered, and Buy Armenian, will bring together over 35 of Armenia’s most talented designers. Whether you’re a passionate fashionista or simply looking for a unique shopping experience, this event promises to be a visual feast for all.

Tickets are available online.

Visit the FDC’s Instagram page for the latest updates.