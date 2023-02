A soldier of the Armenia Armed Forces was injured Tuesday when Azerbaijani forces opened fire on Armenian positions.

According to Armenia’s Defense Ministry, at around 6:06 p.m. local time, Azerbaijani soldiers began firing on Armenian military positions in the Norabek village in the Gegharkunik Province.

The soldier is in stable condition and his injuries are not life threatening, the defense ministry said, adding that an investigation was underway to pinpoint the circumstances of the incident.