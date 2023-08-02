Armenian Garik Karapetyan (102 kg) on Wednesday won a gold medal at the European Under 20 and Under 23 weightlifting championships currently underway in Bucharest, Romania.

In the U20 competition, the Armenian weightlifter registered a result of 386 kg (181+205). Karapetyan also won small gold medals in snatch and jerk events.

Armenia’s Julieta Avanesyan (+87 kg) will compete in the U20 competition while Liana Gyurjian (87 kg), Petros Petrosyan and Yasha Minasyan (109 kg) will compete for medals in the U23 competition.

Rafik Harutyunyan (81 kg) and Garnik Cholakyan (61 kg) earlier won gold medals in the U23 competition, while Karen Margaryan (81 kg) won the silver medal.

Suren Grigoryan (89 kg) won the title of champion in the under-20 competition. Tigran Karapetyan (67 kg), Gor Sahakyan (73 kg) and Emma Poghosyan (81 kg) won silver medals, while Alexandra Grigoryan (58 kg), Seyran Khudanyan (55 kg), Meruzhan Yeghoyan (61 kg), Martin Poghosyan (73 kg) and Mnatsakan Abrahamyan (81 kg) became bronze medal winners.

The European Youth Championship is held from July 23 to August 3.