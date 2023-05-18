The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Las Vegas is permanently closed.

Per the order of Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, and upon the conclusion of the three-year assignment of Honorary Consul Adroushan Andy Armenian, the Las Vegas Honorary Consulate office is closed, effective immediately.

For future citizen services or consular questions, please contact the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles.

Honorary Consul Adroushan Andy Armenian has served the Las Vegas Armenian community since April 2015.