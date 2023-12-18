ARS 8th International Cruise and Land Tour flyer

The Armenian Relief Society is hosting its 8th International Cruise and Land Tour in April 2024. The cruise is an opportunity to embark on an unforgettable journey while celebrating Armenian Culture and Heritage with family and friends.

Alternatively, if you’re pondering the perfect Christmas gift for your parents or spouse, consider surprising them with the timeless ARS Cruise Gift. This present will remain etched in their memories forever.

Sail aboard the Celebrity Eclipse and relish specially curated Armenian Keif nights featuring Elie Berberian and his band. Experience the festivities on ARS Day with a Cultural Program and a dedicated segment commemorating the Armenian Genocide on April 24. Elie Berberian will enthrall with Ashoughagan and patriotic songs. Indulge in many cruise ship activities, complemented by unlimited food and drinks—all-inclusive. This vacation promises to be a treasure trove of cherished memories.

With over 250 passengers already securing their spots, act swiftly to reserve one of the few remaining best-available staterooms.

Embark on the 7 Days & Nights South America Cruise from April 17 to 29, setting sail from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Plaza de la Republica in the centre of Buenos Aires with the Obelisco, one of the main symbols of the capital of Argentina at dawn with heavy traffic

Pre-Cruise Land Tour: Buenos Aires, Argentina

April 17, 2024:

Arrive in Buenos Aires and transfer to the hotel independently.

Check-in and gather in the lobby at 8 p.m. for transfer to Sr. Tango, including dinner and beverages.

Transfer back to the hotel after the show.

April 18, 2024:

Enjoy a buffet breakfast at the hotel.

Be ready at 9 a.m. for the Armenian Community Day tour, visiting Saint Gregory Cathedral and having lunch.

Explore the southern part of the city, returning to the hotel by 5 p.m. Evening free.

April 19, 2024:

Buffet breakfast at the hotel.

Ready at 9 a.m .for a full day at Fiesta Gaucha with traditional Asado (BBQ), gauchos’ music, and horses.

Return to the hotel by 5 p.m.

Be prepared at 8 p.m. for transfer to the ARS Gala Dinner dance, featuring entertainment by Elie Berberian and his band. Return to the hotel by midnight.

April 20, 2024:

Buffet breakfast at the hotel.

Free time until noon and transfer to Buenos Aires Port (included). See flyer for cruise information.

Hotels in Buenos Aires, Argentina:

NH9 Hotel and Grand Brizo Hotel.

The “Christ The Redeemer” statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Post-Cruise Land Tour: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

April 27, 2024:

Port of Rio de Janeiro – Board buses for a city tour, including lunch. Check-in at the Hilton Copacabana 5* hotel.

6:30 p.m. Transfer to Ginga Tropical Show with dinner (Brazilian samba show), and return to the hotel.



April 28, 2024:

Buffet breakfast at the hotel.

Be ready at 9 a.m. for a full-day tour, including lunch. Visit Corcovado, Christ the Redeemer (by train), Sugarloaf, Barra da Tijuca, and Floresta Gardens. Return to the hotel.

Evening free time.



April 29, 2024:

Buffet breakfast. Check-out time is noon.

Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil:

Hilton Copacabana.

Buenos Aires & Rio de Janeiro Tours & Accommodations:

Prices are in U.S. dollars, per person.

Double occupancy room: $1,750 / Single occupancy: $2,270 – Includes five nights hotel room, five breakfasts, four lunches, and three dinners.

Transfers from Buenos Aires hotel to Port and Rio de Janeiro Port to the hotel.

Contact Information:

Optional Iguazu Falls Day Trip, April 17, 2024:

$400 fare, covering one extra night’s hotel room, airline ticket to Iguazu and return, transfer to and from airports, ticket to enter Iguazu Park, and lunch. (Waiting List)

Cruise Fares:

Separate from land tours. Contact Sidon Travel to reserve your cruise at 1-818-553-0777 or toll-free in the U.S. at 1-800-826-7960 or ARSCRUISE@SIDONTRAVEL.COM.

Reserving Land Tours: