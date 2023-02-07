Following the devastating earthquake, which has claimed more than 8,000 lives, among them Armenians living within the earthquake zone, the Armenian Relief Society Central Executive on Tuesday issued an appeal.

The Armenian community in Syria was especially hit hart, with four fatalities reported among them Mirna Minassian-Tenedjedjian and her son, Albert. Her husband and daughter reportedly were pulled out of the rubble and sustained serious injuries. They are currently hospitalized.

Minassian-Tenedjedjian was an active member of the Syrian Relief Cross (ARS of Syria) and served as an executive member of the local Ani chapter. The identities of the other two fatalities have not been made public.

“The Armenian Relief Society always remains on the front lines and committed to its mission, especially when the Armenian Nation is threatened by disaster. Once again, we appeal for action to Armenians worldwide, all ARS entities, donors, and supporters to take the necessary steps and extend a helping hand to our brethren affected by this severe earthquake,” said the ARS Central Executive, which called on the community to donate online.

The ARS Western USA Regional Executive Board announced that it is immediately transferring $50,000 to support earthquake relief efforts.

“Through the channels of the ARS Central Executive, funds will benefit emergency response efforts for the Syrian Armenian community, which is facing devastating consequences from this calamity, including loss of life, mass injuries, structural damages, and more. The Armenian Relief Cross of Syria has already mobilized into action on the ground by providing food, shelter, and other disaster response efforts,” said the ARS Western USA Regional Executive.

The ARS Regional Executive Board also issued an urgent call to action to communities throughout the Western Region to support our compatriots in Syria. Donations can be made by visiting the organization’s website or mailing a check payable to ARS to the ARS Regional Headquarters, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.