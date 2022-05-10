Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday said that in the proposals submitted by Yerevan on the so-called peace talks, Armenia has made it clear that it has no territorial claims from Azerbaijan.

Bayramov also revealed that Yerevan has suggested that they adhere to the agreements signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia after the 2020 war in Artsakh.

Last week, Armenia’s National Security Chief Armen Grigoryan said that Yerevan had submitted its own six-point proposals on the so-called peace talks, which were agreed to during a meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan in Brussels last month.

While Grigoryan did not disclose the specifics of Yerevan’s proposals, he did say that the document included provisions regarding the security of Artsakh residents and a settlement to the Karabakh conflict.

Armenia’s newly-appointed ambassador-at-large, Edmon Marukyan, who is the leader of the one-time opposition Bright Armenia party, told Armenpress on Tuesday that Yerevan’s proposals included security guarantees for the people of Artsakh, as well as final status for Karabakh. He insisted that Baku had agreed to include these issues on the agenda of the talks on the peace treaty.

Bayramov, on Tuesday, scoffed at Yerevan’s proposal telling reporters that “they can’t be called proposals.”

“If we look at that [Armenian] document we will see that they can’t be called proposals,” Bayramov told said. “I can list some of the six points of their reaction so that you can conclude to what extent they can be considered proposals.”

Bayramov added that during the Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels last month a decision was made to form a commission to advance the border demarcation and delimitation issue, with the understanding that the group would meet by the end of April.

Saying that Baku is ready to such talks, Bayramov added that during his conversations with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, Yerevan agreed to Baku’s proposal that such a commission be led by someone in the “deputy prime minister level.”