President Joe Biden, who was visiting Israel, toured the Armenian Church of Nativity in Bethlehem, where he met with Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Nourhan Manougian.

During the meeting, Archbishop Manougian made a presentation about Armenian culture and religion and also discussed the difficulties and conflicts that exist in the Christian community, Koryun Baghdasaryan, a Patriarchate spokesperson News.am.

President Biden received these hand made pottery pieces as a gift from Patriarch

“Biden was with us for about 40 minutes, and the meeting was held in a very good atmosphere,” Baghdasaryan told News.am.

The Patriarch also thanked Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide, after which he presented the president the rights of the church, which is located in the temple of Nativity.

According to Baghdasaryan, Biden expressed his desire to meet with all spiritual leader and listen to their concerns.

At the conclusion of the visits, Archbishop Manougian presented Biden with mementoes—a clay pottery plate and one depicting a pomegranate.