U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed developing regional issues, as well as the conflict in Ukraine, during a telephone conversation on Monday with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“The Secretary highlighted the U.S. commitment, alongside other partners, to continue to hold Moscow and its supporters, including the Lukashenko regime in Belarus, accountable for the Kremlin’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine,” said a readout of the call as reported by the State Department.

Pashinyan briefed Blinken on the escalating tensions in Karabakh, and touched on the general processes taking place in the South Caucasus.

The parties stressed the need for stability and peace in the region, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, which will contribute to the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The two also exchanged views on the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the chances for unblocking communications in the region, as well as the ongoing dialogue between Armenia and Turkey.

A discussion also took place on the situation in Ukraine, as well as issues of global concern that impact both countries.

Cooperation between the United States and Armenia, and ensuring the continuity of the strategic dialogue to strengthen relations was also a topic of conversation.

According to Pashinyan’s press office, the support from U.S. to advance democratic reforms in Armenia were praised by the prime minister. The sides stressed that the further strengthening of democracy is an absolute priority for Armenia.

“Had a productive conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the importance of resolving regional conflicts and pursuing a path to peace in the South Caucasus,” said Blinken in a Twitter post.