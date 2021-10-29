In a message to the Armenian people, Hampig Sassounian announced on Friday that he is in Armenia. Read Below
Dear Compatriots,
Which the utmost happiness I am writing to you from Armenia.
After almost 40 years, I have the honor to be on Armenia’s soil, drink Armenia’s water, breathe its air and feel in a familial environment.
The support you have shown throughout the years has alway encouraged me and has had a positive impact during my most difficult days.
I want to express my deepest gratitude to all those who wrote to me, visited me and have always kept me in their hearts.
Finally, I am home.
With Love,
Hampig Sassounian
