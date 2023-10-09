The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting humanitarian assistance for the Armenians in Artsakh and the thousands displaced from their homes that have arrived in Armenia.

The letter was signed by Senators Bob Archuleta, Maria Elena Durazo, Anthony Portantino, and Scott Wilk, as well as Assemblymembers Lisa Calderon, Wendy Carrillo, Mike Fong, Vince Fong, Laura Friedman, Jesse Gabriel, Chris Holden, Tom Lackey, Cottie Petrie-Norris, Luz Rivas, Blanca Rubio, Miguel Santiago, Rick Chavez Zbur, and former Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian.

“It is with great urgency that the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is asking you to make every effort to send aid, relief, and peacekeeping to the Armenians in both Nagorno Karabakh and the displaced Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh arriving in Armenia. The United States’ immediate assistance is needed during this humanitarian crisis to ensure that international human rights violations do not continue,” read the letter sent to President Biden.

“We ask that you help to ensure that Armenians who are trapped in Nagorno Karabakh be given resources and assistance to leave the region. Many do not have access to transportation, gasoline, have health conditions that make travel difficult, etc. These individuals are trapped and in need of protection. Their lives depend on your help,” read the letter.

“There is a critical need for civilian monitors to assess the situation and oversee human rights are protected to ensure that brutal and unjust actions do not continue. United States peacekeeping efforts would send a powerful message that the United States is committed to upholding the principles of peace and human rights,” the California legislators wrote.

“California is home to a large diaspora of Armenian Americans, many of whom have family, friends, and direct ties to Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia. This is not just an international issue; this is a United States issue,” the letter concluded.