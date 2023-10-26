Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Thursday visited Jermuk, in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province where she reported that her country will join the European Union’s monitoring mission in Armenia.

Canada will send two observers, who will join the EU Mission, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan told reporters in Jermuk Thursday.

“It is a pleasure to be here in Jermuk, looking forward to learning more about the work that has been done by the EU mission which Canada is joining. Canada is the first country outside of EU joining this mission. So, we’ll be talking about the logistics, how we can integrate this important mission which is important to address the humanitarian issues in the region but also the fact that it is important to bring much peace and stability,” Joly said during her meeting with EU observers.

She also visited Armenian combat positions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Commander of the 5th Army Corps of Armenia’s Armed Forces Sasun Badasyan briefed Joly on the operational situation and the occupation of the sovereign territories of Armenia by Azerbaijan. Badasyan detailed that Azerbaijan has invaded and occupied nearly 19,000 acres of territory in that area.

At the end of the visit she met with forcibly displaced Artsakh residents.