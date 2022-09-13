In response to Armenia’s request, the Collective Security Treaty Organization—CSTO—announced on Tuesday that it has initiated the process of launching CSTO mechanisms for resolving “the situation” at Armenia’s border, a statement by the organization read.

After Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack on settlements in the Gegharkunik, Syunik and Vayots Dzor provinces on Tuesday that killed 49 military personnel, Armenia asked the CSTO to intervene.

“On the night of September 13, 2022 heavy fighting took place between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the use of heavy armaments and UAVs, which resulted in deaths and injuries,” said the CSTO in an announcement.

“We find the use of force to be inadmissible. Only political-diplomatic methods must be used for resolving disputes, and agreements enshrined in the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 statements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia,” added the announcement.

“We highly appreciate Russia’s mediation efforts in preserving the ceasefire in the line of contact from beginning at 9 a.m. (local time) on September 13,” the CSTO said in a statement.

During a speech at parliament on Tuesday morning, Pashinyan told lawmakers that after an emergency session of Armenia’s Security Council, the appeal to the CSTO was sent.

“On the occasion of this appeal a permanent council session is now underway at the CSTO. We’ve also appealed to Russia based on the 1997 Treaty of friendship and mutual help. And we have decided to appeal to the UN Security Council so that the situation is urgently discussed,” Pashinyan told lawmakers.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held telephone conversations with the CSTO’s deputy secretary-general Valeriy Semerikov, as well as Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, informing them of the official appeal.

This is not the first time Armenia, as a member-state, is appealing to the CSTO. In May 2021, when Azerbaijani forces breached Armenia’s borders and advanced their positions in Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces, Armenia called on the organization to use its charter to assist Armenia. A similar appeal was made during the 44-Day War. In both instances, the CSTO advocated for diplomatic negotiations to arrive at a resolution.

Yet, in January Armenia sent troops to Kazakhstan as part of a CSTO mission to quell what was an internal unrest sparked by opposition demonstrations against the government. Kazakhstan’s president’s appeal for assistance by the CSTO was reviewed and approved within 24 hours.