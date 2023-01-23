Antrouhi (Fidanian) Baboyan

ANTROUHI (FIDANIAN) BABOYAN

Born on February 14, 1929, Lebanon

Antrouhi (Fidanian) Baboyan, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 28 at 12 p.m., at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic church, located at 2215 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park, located at 200 E. Duarte Rd., Monrovia, CA 91016.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Lucy and Jacques Jabbour (Lebanon)

Daughter, Annie Baboyan

Daughter, Aline Baboyan

Granddaughter, Lea Jabbour

Grandson, Kevin Kioumedjian

Sister, Asdghig Fidanian (Lebanon)

Sister, Marijean Babanian and daughter, Mariette (Lebanon)

Niece, Lisa and Joseph Salameh and son (Lebanon)

And all Fidanian, Baboyan, Jabbour, Kioumedjian, Zinnetian, Berberian, Tokatlkian, Cooper, Der Bedrossian, Madi, Salameh, Gerges, Jansezian, and Dadourian families, relatives and friends.