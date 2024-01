Haig Gourdikian

HAIG GOURDIKIAN

Born on October 10, 1930, Beirut, Lebanon

Haig Gourdikian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and relative, passed away on Tuesday January 23, 2024.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 10, at 12 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale CA 91204. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Azniv Gourdikian

Brother, Ardashes Gourdikian

Son, Raffi and Tahlene Gourdikian

Daughter, Maral and Robert Pigeon

Daughter, Hourig Gourdikian and Patil Arakelian

Granddaughter, Nora and Haig Zaher and children, Arev, Araz and Vana

Grandson, Nareg and Alique Gourdikian

Granddaughters, Nanor and Naira Gourdikian

Grandsons, Armand and Padric Pigeon

And all Gourdikian, Pigeon, Andikian, Tashjian, Kojayan, Kitabjian, Der Torossian, Balian, Sarkissian, Meneshian, Yaghjian, Ghazarian, Zaher and Berberian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Lighthouse Charitable Foundation (ALCF, P.O. Box 846, Los Alamitos 90720).