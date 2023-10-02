JIRAIR HOVASAPIAN
Born in 1935, Baghdad, Iraq
Jirair Hovasapian, beloved husband, brother, uncle, and relative, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 10 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Takouhi Hovasapian
Brother, Vanik and Asdghig Hovasapian and family (Las Vegas)
Brother, Shant and Aida Hovasapian and family
Brother, Harout and Lena Hovasapian and family
Brother, Norayr and Siroush Hovasapian and family
Brother-in-law, Baruir Hagopian and family
Brother-in-law, Anton and Araxi Soghomonian and family
Brother-in-law, Vahe and Priscilla Soghomonian and family
Brother-in-law, George Kallibjian and family
Sister-in-law, Seta (Soghomonian) Hagopian and family
Brother in Law’s daughter Tania Soghomonian & family
Brother-in-law’s son, Vache and Silva Soghomonian and family
Niece, Nayri and Majid Khaki
Niece, Gaitzer and Joe Puglia and family
Nephew, Raffi Hovasapian
Nephew, Viken and Rita Hovasapian and family
Nephew, Armen and Armenouhi Hovasapian and family
Cousin, Garo Eskijian
And all relatives and friends.
Condolences will be accepted on Wednesday October 4, 2023, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Armenian Youth Association of California, located at 1811 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale, CA 91205.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ARS for displaced families of Artsakh.