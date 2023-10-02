Jirair Hovasapian

JIRAIR HOVASAPIAN

Born in 1935, Baghdad, Iraq

Jirair Hovasapian, beloved husband, brother, uncle, and relative, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 10 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Takouhi Hovasapian

Brother, Vanik and Asdghig Hovasapian and family (Las Vegas)

Brother, Shant and Aida Hovasapian and family

Brother, Harout and Lena Hovasapian and family

Brother, Norayr and Siroush Hovasapian and family

Brother-in-law, Baruir Hagopian and family

Brother-in-law, Anton and Araxi Soghomonian and family

Brother-in-law, Vahe and Priscilla Soghomonian and family

Brother-in-law, George Kallibjian and family

Sister-in-law, Seta (Soghomonian) Hagopian and family

Brother in Law’s daughter Tania Soghomonian & family

Brother-in-law’s son, Vache and Silva Soghomonian and family

Niece, Nayri and Majid Khaki

Niece, Gaitzer and Joe Puglia and family

Nephew, Raffi Hovasapian

Nephew, Viken and Rita Hovasapian and family

Nephew, Armen and Armenouhi Hovasapian and family

Cousin, Garo Eskijian

And all relatives and friends.

Condolences will be accepted on Wednesday October 4, 2023, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Armenian Youth Association of California, located at 1811 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale, CA 91205.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ARS for displaced families of Artsakh.