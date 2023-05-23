KRIKOR (KOKO) TUTUNJIAN
Born on August 25, 1942
Krikor (Koko) Tutunjian, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, friend, and relative, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 2 at 12 p.m., at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church of the Desert, located at 38905 Monterey Ave, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Anahid Tutunjian
Son, Tony Tutunjian
Daughter, Lisa and Herach Kirokian
Granddaughter, Naiyri Kirokian
Sister, Anahid Minassian
Sister, Alice Bardakjian
And all relatives and friends.