Krikor (Koko) Tutunjian

Born on August 25, 1942

Krikor (Koko) Tutunjian, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, friend, and relative, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 2 at 12 p.m., at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church of the Desert, located at 38905 Monterey Ave, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Anahid Tutunjian

Son, Tony Tutunjian

Daughter, Lisa and Herach Kirokian

Granddaughter, Naiyri Kirokian

Sister, Anahid Minassian

Sister, Alice Bardakjian

And all relatives and friends.