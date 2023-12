Krikor Terzian

KRIKOR TERZIAN

Born on July 14, 1956, Beirut, Lebanon

Krikor Yacoub Terzian, beloved brother, uncle, relative, and friend, passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Interment services will be held on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Sisters, Arsho and Sona Terzian

Brother, Vatche and Noushig Terzian and son, James

And all Terzian, Jarakian, Mereshian, Varbedian, Nakouzian, Minassian, Kelenjian, Ghazarian, and Tangoukian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UACC/Krikor Terzian, 3480 Cahuenga Blvd. W., Los Angeles, CA 90068.