SHAVARSH STEPANIAN

Born on August 11, 1945

Shavarsh Stepanian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and relative, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after a long illness.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 9 a.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Maryam Stepanian

Daughter, Christine and Saro Armenian and children, Shant and Sareen

Daughter, Taline and Robert Toroussian and children, Emma and Ethan

Nephews and Nieces, Peggy, Andre, Rudolph and Ivet Stepanian and their families

Nephews and Nieces, Shahen, Elize, Aida and Seda Shakhanom and their families

Sister-in-law, Nora Sookias and son, Arlen

Brother-in-law, Melcon Hartounian and family

In-laws, Haroutune and Sona Armenian

Paytzar and Bartigh Toroussian

Helen and Jora Manoucherians and family

Ada and Mossik Movel

And all relatives and friends

A memorial reception will follow at Glen Arden Club, 357 Arden Avenue, Glendale, CA 91203.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tufenkian Preschool, 1224 E. Carlton Dr., Glendale, CA 91205.