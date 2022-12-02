SHUSHANIK SARKHOSH HAFTEVANI
Shushanik Sarkhosh Haftevani, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 9 at 2 p.m., at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic church, located at 1510 E. Mountain St. Glendale.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Asik and Henrik Yekikan and daughter, Natalie
Daughter, Roubina and Njdeh Aghajanian
Daughter, Annette Vartanian and daughters, Alexiss and Annik
Daughter, Yvette and Vahe Martyr
Granddaughter, Alenoush and Vahe Vartanian and children
Grandson, Armen and Narega Aghajanian
Sister, Annie and Raffi Ohanians and children and their families
Brother, Samson and Achik Sarkhosh and children and their families
And the entire relatives and friends.
Memorial reception will follow at the church’s adjacent hall.