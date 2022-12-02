Shushanik Sarkhosh Haftevani

Shushanik Sarkhosh Haftevani, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 9 at 2 p.m., at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic church, located at 1510 E. Mountain St. Glendale.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Asik and Henrik Yekikan and daughter, Natalie

Daughter, Roubina and Njdeh Aghajanian

Daughter, Annette Vartanian and daughters, Alexiss and Annik

Daughter, Yvette and Vahe Martyr

Granddaughter, Alenoush and Vahe Vartanian and children

Grandson, Armen and Narega Aghajanian

Sister, Annie and Raffi Ohanians and children and their families

Brother, Samson and Achik Sarkhosh and children and their families

And the entire relatives and friends.

Memorial reception will follow at the church’s adjacent hall.