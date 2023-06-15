STEVE BALIAN
Born on October 4, 1946
Steve Balian, beloved father, grandfather, and relative, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 23 11 a.m. at Cathedral City Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 69855 Ramon Rd., Cathedral City, CA 92234.
He is survived by his:
Son, Michael Balian and children Livia and Matthew
Son, Steven Balian
Preceded in death by son, Joshua Balian
Brother, Paul and Marie Jean Balian
Nephew, Vahe and Barbara Balian and children
Niece, Sarin Balian
And all of the Balian, Kazandjian, Hindoyan, Goenjian, and Tchakmakjian families.
Memorial lunch will follow at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 38905 Monterey Ave., Rancho Mirage.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Garabed Armenian Church, JPL Church or Desert Chapel (In Memory of Steve Balian).