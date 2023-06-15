Steve Balian

STEVE BALIAN

Born on October 4, 1946

Steve Balian, beloved father, grandfather, and relative, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 23 11 a.m. at Cathedral City Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 69855 Ramon Rd., Cathedral City, CA 92234.

He is survived by his:

Son, Michael Balian and children Livia and Matthew

Son, Steven Balian

Preceded in death by son, Joshua Balian

Brother, Paul and Marie Jean Balian

Nephew, Vahe and Barbara Balian and children

Niece, Sarin Balian

And all of the Balian, Kazandjian, Hindoyan, Goenjian, and Tchakmakjian families.

Memorial lunch will follow at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 38905 Monterey Ave., Rancho Mirage.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Garabed Armenian Church, JPL Church or Desert Chapel (In Memory of Steve Balian).