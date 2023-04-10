Vaghenak S. Babaian

VAGHENAK S. BABAIAN

Born in Baghdad, Iraq

Vaghenak S. Babaian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday April 4, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale 91205.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Seta Babaian

Daughter, Zela and Vasken Anouchian and son, David

Son, Garo and Hasmik Babaian and sons, Daniel and Christopher

Daughter, Silvie and Berge Berberian and sons, Andrew and Alexander

And all Babaian, Sossikian, Garabed, Berberian, Antekelyan, Hovanessian, Iskenderian, Aprahamian, and Dawood families, relatives, and friends.