VARTENIE (NAJARIAN) MOMJIAN
Born on August 20, 1940
Vartenie Momjian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, July 27 at 9 a.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Armine and Takvor Bedrossian and children
Daughter, Ashkhen and Mike Hamparsomian and children
Son, Raffi and Salpi Momjian and children
Son, Armen and Virginia Momjian and children
Brother, Guiragos and Sara Najarian and children
And the entire relatives and friends.
