Vartenie Momjian

VARTENIE (NAJARIAN) MOMJIAN

Born on August 20, 1940

Vartenie Momjian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, July 27 at 9 a.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Armine and Takvor Bedrossian and children

Daughter, Ashkhen and Mike Hamparsomian and children

Son, Raffi and Salpi Momjian and children

Son, Armen and Virginia Momjian and children

Brother, Guiragos and Sara Najarian and children

And the entire relatives and friends.