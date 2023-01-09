Vigen Avedissian

VIGEN AVEDISSIAN

Born on May 10, 1932, Tehran, Iran

Vigen Avedissian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Thursday, January 19 at 12:30 p.m., at the Church of the Hills (White Chapel) in Hollywood Hills Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Hasmik Avedissian

Daughter, Azita and Viken Yacoubian and son, Ara

Son, Armen and Tania Avedissian and daughters, Maro and Sophene

Nephew, Harmik Minassian and family

Nephew, Vazrik Minassian and family

Sister, Manoushak and Romeo Alenkin and family

And all Massehian, Neshanian, Yacoubian, Bedrosian, Minassian, Alenkin, Avanessian, and Mamian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamazkayin Theater Group, 350 N. Glendale Ave., #155, Glendale, CA 91206).