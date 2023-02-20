The European Union on Monday launched its civilian mission in Armenia, which it said would contribute to stability in the border areas.

The EUMA, as the mission is known, was formally established by a European Security Council decision on January 23. Through its deployment on the Armenian side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the objectives are to contribute to stability in the border areas of Armenia, build confidence and human security in conflict affected areas, and ensure an environment conducive to the normalization efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan supported by the EU.

“The total – exclusively civilian – staff of the EUMA will be approximately 100, including around 50 unarmed observers,” the EU said in a statement.

“The Operational Headquarters of the mission will be in Yeghegnadzor, in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province. EEAS Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC) Stefano Tomat will serve as the Civilian Operation Commander, while Markus Ritter will serve as the Head of Mission,” the EU added.

“The EU Mission in Armenia will contribute to human security, build confidence on the ground and support EU efforts in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in a Twitter post on Monday.

In a letter to the High Representative received on December 27, Armenia’s Foreign Minister invited the EU to deploy a civilian CSDP mission in Armenia.

Following a two-month observer mission in the fall, the EU decided that this current mission will last two years.