The European Union on Friday, once again, called on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor, saying that it had taken note of Wednesday’s ruling by the International Court of Justice, which compelled Azerbaijan to to ensure “unimpeded movement” along the road that has been blockaded since December 12.

“The European Union takes note of the binding Order issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), indicating that Azerbaijan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin corridor in both directions.

The EU remains concerned about the obstructions that continue to be in place in the Lachin corridor and the resulting humanitarian implications for the local civilian population. All concerns of Azerbaijan about the usage of the corridor can and should be addressed exclusively through dialogue,” said Peter Stano, a spokesperson for the European Union’s External Action Service.

“The EU reiterates its call on the Azerbaijani authorities, and all those responsible, to guarantee the freedom and safety of movement along the Lachin corridor, in line with commitments undertaken under the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020. We also underscore the vital need to ensure uninterrupted supplies of gas, electricity and other services to the affected population,” Stano added.

“The EU remains engaged, including at the highest, level to support efforts towards strengthening peace and security in the South Caucasus,” said Stano’s statement.