Director Tigran Nersisian and producer Armen Karaoglanian will present their latest film, “Back to Ashtarak,” at California State University, Fresno. The screening will take place on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m., in the University Business Center, Alice Peters Auditorium, on the Fresno State campus. The event is organized by the Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State and co-sponsored by the Hamazkayin Fresno Taniel Varoujan Chapter and is free and open to the public.

“Back to Ashtarak” is a documentary about its director, who returns to his hometown of Ashtarak in Armenia to relive the happiest moments of his childhood.

Tigran Nersisian is a film director and video producer born in Armenia, raised in Russia, and currently based in Los Angeles. His work focuses on mental illness, identity, and self-exploration. He holds a BA in directing from UCLA TFT, where he received various scholarships and grants. His films have been screened and awarded at numerous international film festivals worldwide. His latest film, “Back to Ashtarak,” won the Best Short Documentary Award at the Pomegranate Film Festival in Toronto.

Armen Karaoghlanian is CEO of the Armenian Film Society. Founded in 2015 by power couple Armen and Mary Karaoghlanian, the Armenian Film Society is dedicated to shining a spotlight on all the wonderful contributions Armenians have made in film.

The film screening is free and open to the public. Parking is available in Fresno State Lots P6, near the University Business Center, Fresno State. A parking pass is not required for the event.

The presentation will also be live-streamed on YouTube.

For information about upcoming Armenian Studies Program presentations, please follow us on our Facebook page, @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState or at the Program website.