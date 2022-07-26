2022 Glendale International Film Festival flyer

Glendale Arts Producing and Presenting the 8th Edition of GIFF As Part of Film Week Glendale

GLENDALE—Following a one-year hiatus, the Glendale International Film Festival has returned under the management of Glendale Arts. From Thursday, September 29 to Thursday, October 6, GIFF audiences will convene in person for Film Week Glendale—eight days of screenings, special events, Q&A sessions, and panel discussions; a film, screenplay, and student competition and awards ceremony; and networking opportunities with industry professionals.

Now in its eighth year, the Glendale International Film Festival is a celebration of the cinematic arts – spotlighting the powerful medium of film, the creative artists who make them, and the moviegoing experience. GIFF Board President Justin Smith is pleased that the festival will continue following founder Velvet Rhodes’ passing in 2020 and expand its reach under Glendale Arts.

“It’s been a long road getting to this point from 2020 when we lost Velvet and hosted the festival in a virtual format. We’re thrilled that GIFF is returning in person this year and for Glendale Arts, our long-time non-profit partner, to take the reins on the festival. We’re looking forward to bringing filmmakers and filmgoers together and welcoming past and new members of the growing GIFF community,” Smith stated.

The Glendale International Film Festival, which has been ranked in the Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals in the World on submission platform FilmFreeway, is based in Glendale, CA, the fourth largest city in Los Angeles County (population: 200,000) and home to a robust business and creative sector. This year’s growing list of GIFF sponsors include Kiwanis of Glendale, Athens Services, City National Bank, Laemmle Theatres, Glendale Community College, Kilter, and Simple DCP.

The Glendale Arts producing team, CEO Nina Crowe and COO Maria Sahakian, shared their excitement about helming the City’s premier film event, stating: “The Glendale International Film Festival has tremendous value for both the local economy and the creative artists who live in, work in, and do business in Glendale and surrounding cities. We’re leveraging Glendale Arts’ extensive history of producing and managing large-scale productions to design a dynamic festival centered around building connections and collaboration among filmmakers, audiences, and our community.”

GIFF sponsorship opportunities are currently available through Glendale Arts. Sponsorship packages range from $250 to $10,000, include a host of marketing and event access benefits, and are customizable to suit each sponsor’s goals. Contact Glendale Arts CEO Nina Crowe at ncrowe@glendalearts.org or 818-243-2611 to become a GIFF sponsor.

Mark your calendars to attend GIFF from September 29-October 6, 2022. Screenings will take place at Laemmle Glendale and Glendale Community College. The full event and programming lineup, ticket on-sale details, and additional information will be announced in August 2022 on the website and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @GlendaleIFF.

For more information about the Glendale International Film Festival, contact Glendale Arts COO Maria Sahakian at msahakian@glendalearts.org or 818-243-2611.

Launched in 2014 by actress, writer, producer, director Velvet Rhodes, the Glendale International Film Festival (GIFF) is dedicated to spotlighting emerging and established independent films and filmmakers from around the world. Find out more by visiting the website or @GlendaleIFF on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Glendale Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to generate opportunities throughout greater Los Angeles to showcase, promote, encourage, and engage with the arts. Find out more at GlendaleArts.org or @GlendaleArtsCA on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.