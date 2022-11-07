PASADENA—The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter announced that the Hovhannes & Hripsime Jivalagian Youth Center will once again turn into a Vote Center during the 2022 November General Elections, just as it did several months ago in June’s Primary Elections.

H & H Jivalagian Youth Center will be available for Los Angeles County voters for four days, from Saturday, November 5 to Tuesday, November 8.

The ANCA – Pasadena Chapter was selected to partner with Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) in 2018 in an effort to engage the community for the Vote Center Placement Project (VCPP). The goal was to ensure that LA County residents can weigh in on where and how they will vote with the RR/CC relying heavily on community partners such as the ANCA – Pasadena Chapter.

Voting system equipment at Pasadena’s H&H Jivalagian Youth Center

The ANCA – Pasadena Chapter Board encourages the community to visit the H & H Jivalagian Youth Center, located at 2242 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107, to vote for the candidate of their choice in this year’s November General Elections.

Voting hours: Monday, November 7, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 7:00 a.m to 8:00 p.m.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter is the oldest, largest, and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization of its kind within the City of Pasadena. Founded in 1979, the Pasadena ANCA advocates for the social, economic, cultural and political rights of the city’s thriving Armenian American community, and promotes increased civic service and participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.