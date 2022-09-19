The Armenian National Committee of America–Western Region will host a Grassroots Conference on Armenia and Artsakh on Saturday, September 24 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ANCA-WR Grassroots Conference will feature Human Rights Activists and experts on the matters of preventing cultural genocide, international law and the need to prevent further war crimes from being committed against the sovereign Armenian Nation, its soldiers and civilians. Panelists will include Armenia’s Representative at the European Court of Human Rights and International Court of Justice, Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Armenia’s former Human Rights Defender, Arman Tatoyan and Artsakh Foreign Minister Davit Babayan.

The conference will provide a unique opportunity for community members and the press to hear, first-hand, from officials and international law experts, about the latest attack on Armenia’s sovereign territory, the need for international intervention and ways to move forward to protect Armenia’s sovereign borders and Artsakh’s right for self-determination.



At 12:05 a.m. on September 13, Azerbaijani armed forces launched a full-scale assault along the Republic of Armenia’s sovereign, internationally recognized border. The Azerbaijani military targeted the sovereign Republic of Armenia, attacking communities in Armenia’s Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, and Syunik provinces with indiscriminate fire, using small arms, mortars, and drones. A ceasefire was declared on September 14, with Armenia reporting 207 servicemen dead and 204 residential structures damaged or destroyed. An estimated 7,600 civilians have been displaced by Azerbaijan’s aggression.

This latest assault builds upon the extensive and systematic attacks by Azerbaijan in these communities. Over the last year, the Azerbaijani military has consistently attacked civilians, seizing civilian properties to construct military outposts and blockading Armenian highways.



The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region welcomes members of the media and the Armenian American community at large to attend and participate in this Conference, as this unique gathering of human rights activists is an opportunity to learn about ways to make our voices heard in order to facilitate international intervention and the immediate end to U.S. funding to Azerbaijan which is crucial to guaranteeing Armenia’s security.

Register for the Conference.



