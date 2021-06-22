The Kremlin and the European Union welcomed Armenia’s parliamentary elections. Georgia’s prime minister also expressed similar sentiments.

A spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday the Kremlin wants the choice made by Armenia’s voters to become an impetus for the country to embark on a path of sustainable development and find solutions to challenges.

“Of course, we wish that the Armenian people’s choice would help [Armenia] to cope with the difficulties that the country is currently experiencing and to embark on the path of sustainable development, including through implementation of the trilateral agreements that were reached and signed with direct involvement of the President of Russia [Vladimir Putin]” the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We see that acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party won a convincing victory. We congratulate the Armenian people on their choice,” Peskov said, adding that Armenia is Russia’s closest ally and partner.

The President of the Council of Europe Charles Michel also sent a congratulatory to acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan, whose Civil Contract Party won 53.92 percent of the votes, according to preliminary results.

“Warm congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan on elections victory. The EU stands by Armenia in support of deepening reforms. We are also ready to further support regional stabilization and comprehensive conflict settlement,” Michel said in a Twitter post.

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili similarly congratulated Pashinyan.

“I extend warmest congratulations to Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan on handling successful elections and victory of Civil Contract Party according to the preliminary results. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with new Armenian Government,” Gharibashvili said in a Twitter post on Monday.