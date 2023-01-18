One of the Only Fetal Surgery Centers in the Country Offering Minimally Invasive Fetal Treatments to Correct Medical Conditions in Unborn Babies

LOS ANGELES—CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, a member of CHA Health Systems, a global network providing a full spectrum of dynamic healthcare services, has announced a new program to provide innovative and life-saving fetal surgery to pregnant women and their unborn babies with birth defects through a collaboration with Los Angeles Fetal Surgery. This will be one of the only fetal surgery centers in the U.S.

As a joint program between USC and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fetal Surgery offers minimally invasive fetal treatments to cure or reduce adverse outcomes resulting from fatal conditions that may otherwise result in death or irreversible organ damage to the baby. Recognized as an international leader in minimally invasive fetal surgery, Dr. Ramen Chmait will serve as program director. He has 20 years of experience in the field. Chmait has also published over 200 manuscripts and book chapters on fetal medicine and surgery.

“The goal of the Los Angeles Fetal Surgery Program at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian is to treat unborn babies with innovative treatments while providing families with emotional support,” said Ramen Chmait, MD, who also serves as an OB-GYN with Keck Medicine of USC. “Our collaborative structure ensures our patients have access to a wide variety of services and specialists. This affiliation with CHA HPMC only strengthens our commitment to successful outcomes.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, birth defects are common and costly, with critical conditions affecting 1 in every 33 babies born in the U.S. each year. The program will treat a variety of conditions, including Spina Bifida, Twin-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, and Vasa Previa.

“We are thrilled to expand our women’s services with the addition of a fetal surgery program which reflects our passion and commitment to providing the highest level of specialty care for mothers and babies in need. Our multidisciplinary team of experts will provide advanced, sophisticated care for expecting mothers whose babies have complex conditions while in the womb,” said Jamie Yoo, Chief Executive Officer of CHA HPMC. “This new program solidifies our position as Southern California’s leading maternity care center offering the best care for women and their babies.”

As the second largest maternity center in Los Angeles, CHA HPMC strives to provide excellent quality of care from prenatal to postpartum. The launch of fetal surgery will enhance the capabilities at CHA HPMC to better serve its community and improve outcomes for expectant families.

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center is a nationally recognized acute care facility that has cared for Hollywood and its surrounding communities since 1924. Today, CHA HPMC offers comprehensive health care services with a 469-bed acute care facility, including 89 skilled nursing beds. The hospital has a medical staff of more than 550 physicians and specialists, representing 69 specialties and 75 different countries. CHA HPMC embraces the area’s diverse, multicultural patient populations by providing all who walk through its doors quality care in a compassionate manner. It is a member of CHA Health Systems, a dynamic global healthcare organization that provides a full spectrum of services in seven countries around the world, including 86 hospitals and clinics, 30 research and 14 education institutions and 31 bio/pharmaceutical/healthcare companies. For more information about CHA HPMC, visit the Hollywood Presbyterian website. For more information about Los Angeles Fetal Surgery, visit the Los Angeles Fetal Surgery website.