Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony at the future home of the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies L.A. headquarters in North Hollywood, located at 4146 Lankershim Boulevard.

Mayor Bass was joined by L.A. City Council President Paul Krekoian, Former Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, who is running for a Los Angeles City Council seat in district 2, and TUMO Founder Sam Simonian at the ceremony.

An architect’s rendering of the TUMO LA

TUMO LA will provide much needed design and technology education to local teens for after school and weekend programs completely free of charge. TUMO centers globally serve more than 25,000 teens each week, in 13 centers across 9 countries.

This first TUMO center in the United States was made possible through a $23.25 million dollar grant from the State of California, secured by former Nazarian, as well as an additional $3 million dollars in Community Development Block Grand funds from the City of Los Angeles, secured by Krekorian.

The TUMO Center for Creative Technologies is a free-of-charge educational program that puts teenagers in charge of their own learning. Founded by engineer and entrepreneur Sam Simonian, TUMO’s mission is to allow teens to maximize their potential by discovering their passions and building the skills and self-confidence required to shape their future.

This program offers free education and training to teens in 14 different subjects, from music, filmmaking and animation to programming, robotics and 3D modeling.