AVAK KIZIRIAN

On the one year anniversary of Avak Kizirian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic church, located at 58 S. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107.

He is remembered by his:

Son, Garo Kizirian and children, Kristina and Klara

Daughter, Salpy Anoushian

Grandson, Alec Anoushian and daughter, Lily

Granddaughter, Tatiana Anoushian and husband, Joseph Serrano

Daughter, Arpi Kizirian

Grandson, Andre and Stephanie Geoldjian and son, Dre

Sister, Anoush Kayayan and children

Sister-in-law, Maro Demirjian and children

Brother, Noubar and Yester Demirjian and children

And all Kizirian, Anoushian, Demirjian, Yepremian, Bekmezian, Mahkdessian, Ganoumian, Yeghiaian, Achekian, Sarkissian, Kechichian, and Dovletian families, relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Salpy Anoushian’s residence, located at 432 E. Gladstone St., San Dimas, CA 91773.