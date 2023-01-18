AVAK KIZIRIAN
On the one year anniversary of Avak Kizirian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic church, located at 58 S. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107.
He is remembered by his:
Son, Garo Kizirian and children, Kristina and Klara
Daughter, Salpy Anoushian
Grandson, Alec Anoushian and daughter, Lily
Granddaughter, Tatiana Anoushian and husband, Joseph Serrano
Daughter, Arpi Kizirian
Grandson, Andre and Stephanie Geoldjian and son, Dre
Sister, Anoush Kayayan and children
Sister-in-law, Maro Demirjian and children
Brother, Noubar and Yester Demirjian and children
And all Kizirian, Anoushian, Demirjian, Yepremian, Bekmezian, Mahkdessian, Ganoumian, Yeghiaian, Achekian, Sarkissian, Kechichian, and Dovletian families, relatives and friends.
Memorial lunch will follow at Salpy Anoushian’s residence, located at 432 E. Gladstone St., San Dimas, CA 91773.