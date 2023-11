Jacqueline Kasparian

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Jacqueline Kasparian’s passing on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12 p.m. at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, located at 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood.

She is remembered by her:

Daughter, Narine Kasparian

Daughter, Lucy Kasparian and Patrick Jeffries

Grandchildren, Jacqueline and Isabella Jeffries

Sister, Vartouhi Kapandjian

And all Kasparian, Agazarian, Khodzhabashyan, Adanalian, and Kabanjian families, relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Evropa (Old Gyumri) restaurant, located at 4441 San Fernando Rd, Glendale, CA 91204.